Analysts Offer Predictions for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

NYSE:AEO opened at $16.51 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

