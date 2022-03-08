Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.41.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.26. The company has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,379,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

