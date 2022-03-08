Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Airbus (AIR)

Airbus (EPA: AIR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/4/2022 – Airbus was given a new €178.00 ($193.48) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/2/2022 – Airbus was given a new €165.00 ($179.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($151.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($152.17) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/23/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($163.04) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/23/2022 – Airbus was given a new €165.00 ($179.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/21/2022 – Airbus was given a new €142.00 ($154.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/18/2022 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($151.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/17/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($152.17) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/17/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($152.17) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/17/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($152.17) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/17/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($163.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/17/2022 – Airbus was given a new €179.00 ($194.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/15/2022 – Airbus was given a new €142.00 ($154.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/9/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($163.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/8/2022 – Airbus was given a new €179.00 ($194.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/8/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($152.17) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/1/2022 – Airbus was given a new €142.00 ($154.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/26/2022 – Airbus was given a new €128.00 ($139.13) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
- 1/26/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($152.17) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/25/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($163.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/21/2022 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($151.09) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 1/19/2022 – Airbus was given a new €135.00 ($146.74) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/17/2022 – Airbus was given a new €159.00 ($172.83) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 1/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €137.00 ($148.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €128.00 ($139.13) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
- 1/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €132.00 ($143.48) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €159.00 ($172.83) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
EPA AIR opened at €93.99 ($102.16) on Tuesday. Airbus SE has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($108.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €112.47.
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
