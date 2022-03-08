Analysts Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target at $13.33

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Angi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Angi by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.84. 75,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.79. Angi has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

