Analysts Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Target Price at $15.50

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $8.23.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
