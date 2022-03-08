Analysts Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Target Price at $82.25

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in GameStop by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GME stock traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.96. 98,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,172. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $348.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of -1.61.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

