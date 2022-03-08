Analysts Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target at $38.14

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $30.73. 27,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,349. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

