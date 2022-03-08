Analysts Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) PT at $103.31

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

YETI stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.80. 17,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of YETI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,890,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,894,000 after acquiring an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of YETI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of YETI by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,215,000 after acquiring an additional 347,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

