Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Update

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,254,000 after purchasing an additional 829,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 272,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.