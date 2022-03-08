Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) PT Raised to C$56.00 at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ANDHF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Andlauer Healthcare Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $42.18.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

