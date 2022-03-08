ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler Sells 3,471 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shane Emswiler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $305.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

