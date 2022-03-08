Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 209,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,474. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.88. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $11.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

