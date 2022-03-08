Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Anthem makes up approximately 1.6% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Anthem were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after acquiring an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Anthem by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,337,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded down $22.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $454.53. 1,529,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,779. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.75 and a 52-week high of $477.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.37.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.