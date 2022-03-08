Apollon Limassol (APL) Market Cap Achieves $569,568.52

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00004430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $569,568.52 and $20,328.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00191300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00025130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00340110 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00056210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

