Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.40.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AIT opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27.
Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.
Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.
