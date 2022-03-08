Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,861,000 after acquiring an additional 124,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,738 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,744,000 after purchasing an additional 218,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

AIT opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

