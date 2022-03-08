AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $112.06

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.06 and last traded at $113.66, with a volume of 11404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 103.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

