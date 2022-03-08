Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Up 36.4% in February

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE APTV traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.36. 202,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,596. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.82 and its 200-day moving average is $155.12. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $97.29 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

