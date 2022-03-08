Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABUS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of ABUS opened at $2.83 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.