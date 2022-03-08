Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.59

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 6128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Arconic alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,475,000 after buying an additional 710,024 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arconic by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,763,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 583,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arconic by 1,065.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 466,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,037,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.