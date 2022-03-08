Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Patricia A. Turney Sells 993 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Turney sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $16,741.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $36.45.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,707 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 268,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after buying an additional 117,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

