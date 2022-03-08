Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Up 39.2% in February

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ASC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 514,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASC opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $5.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

