argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $278.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $351.33.
NASDAQ ARGX opened at $269.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.68. argenx has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $356.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.08.
About argenx (Get Rating)
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
