argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded argenx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on argenx from €340.00 ($369.57) to €350.00 ($380.43) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $351.33.

ARGX stock opened at $269.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.08. argenx has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $356.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.81 and a 200-day moving average of $303.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

