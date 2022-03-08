argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$5.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will post ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($4.36). argenx reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 524.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($20.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($25.97) to ($16.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($17.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.13) to ($10.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.33.

ARGX opened at $261.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.81 and its 200 day moving average is $303.68. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $356.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

