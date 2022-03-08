Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 225.95% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.
Shares of ARBK opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.00.
About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.