Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 225.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of ARBK opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in Argo Blockchain by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

