Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) to report sales of $532.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $546.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $523.60 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $510.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -272.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.