Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 520.0 days.

ARLUF opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99.

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems. The firm operates through the following segments: The Americas; Australia and New Zealand; International Class III; and Digital. It offers products and services, including electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems.

