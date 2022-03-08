Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.89.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0392 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.