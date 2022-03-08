Asana (ASAN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.27. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $478,230,000 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

