Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CEO David W. Hult Sells 23,848 Shares of Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ABG opened at $188.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.61.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

