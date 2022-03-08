Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Upgraded to Buy by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $79.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARSSF opened at $0.77 on Friday. Assura has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.
Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.
