ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 174,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.9 days.

ACLLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Shares of ACLLF opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

