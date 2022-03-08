ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.26

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.26 and traded as high as C$43.94. ATCO shares last traded at C$43.94, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.70.
About ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y)
