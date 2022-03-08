AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Cut by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 64,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 447,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $3,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $23.24. 1,149,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,011,914. The company has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

