Audius (AUDIO) Trading 15.3% Lower This Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. Audius has a total market cap of $453.09 million and approximately $14.80 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001896 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,085,175,641 coins and its circulating supply is 614,563,659 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

