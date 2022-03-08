Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 696.63 Average PT from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 696.63 ($9.13).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.52) to GBX 745 ($9.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 750 ($9.83) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

LON:AUTO traded down GBX 3.47 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 630.93 ($8.27). 5,166,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,802. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 672.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 660.96. The company has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 31.25. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 538 ($7.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

