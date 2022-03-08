AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$49.00 to C$46.00. The stock traded as low as C$27.18 and last traded at C$27.20, with a volume of 78863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.77.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACQ. National Bankshares cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.13.
In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.
AutoCanada Company Profile (TSE:ACQ)
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
