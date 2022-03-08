Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $7.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $208.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $177.74 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.66. The company has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $447,625.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,334 shares of company stock worth $17,352,534. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

