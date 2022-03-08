AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average of $115.41. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after buying an additional 417,243 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 315,394 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

