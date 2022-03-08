Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 648 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 426.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 38,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 42,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,708 shares of company stock worth $4,090,855 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

NYSE SLB opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

