Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $89.16 and last traded at $90.31, with a volume of 40014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.89.

Specifically, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $1,722,148. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.89.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avalara by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

