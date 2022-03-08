Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

Avid Technology stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

AVID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Avid Technology by 310.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Avid Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 46.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

