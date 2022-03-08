Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 875500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08.

About Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada; and the Fish Creek gold property situated in Alaska, the United States.

