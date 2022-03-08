Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.38.

Shares of AXON opened at $126.13 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day moving average is $161.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -127.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,362,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,739,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,861,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,573,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

