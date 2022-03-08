AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,800 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 240,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.44. AZZ has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.59.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AZZ by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 38,639 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AZZ by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About AZZ (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.