B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for MGIC Investment in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 59,622 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 131.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 283,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.