B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for RLI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

RLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

RLI opened at $103.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.95. RLI has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $117.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in RLI by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

