Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.13. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 4,385 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BW. B. Riley upped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 199,625 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,571,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 100,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,584,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 113,883 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,838,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

