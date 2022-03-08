Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 494 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 65.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 547,298 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 459,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after acquiring an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $148.75. 22,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,085. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.51 and its 200-day moving average is $156.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

