Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $1.73 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

NYSE ROP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $445.76. 944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,649. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $375.92 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,303. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

